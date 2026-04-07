Barricade on Boulder Highway after man refuses to leave motel room, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a barricade situation off Boulder Highway Tuesday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., dispatch received a call for a domestic disturbance at a motel in the 6000 block of Boulder Highway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a man made threats with a gun against a woman, and that the woman was able to leave the room.

However, the suspect is refusing to exit, escalating this to a barricade.

Some residents have chosen to evacuate the area, according to Metro.

Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue are closed to traffic as authorities respond.