Authorities investigating assault at Lake Mead. They want to know if you saw anything.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding the suspect in an assault that happened at Lake Mead this week

It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at the Las Vegas Bay Campground.

A park visitor reported being assaulted with a deadly weapon by another camper. When the visitor called 911, the suspect ran away.

Authorities identified the suspect as Guy Miranda, a 57-year-old white man standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Miranda has an extensive criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

If you were in the Las Vegas Bay Campground area around Sept. 2, if you see Miranda, or if you have information that could help, you are asked to contact Lake Mead and National Park Service authorities.

You can call or text the Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009, submit a tip online, or send an email or NPS_IBS@NPS.gov.