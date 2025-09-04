Authorities investigating assault at Lake Mead. They want to know if you saw anything.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding the suspect in an assault that happened at Lake Mead this week
It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at the Las Vegas Bay Campground.
A park visitor reported being assaulted with a deadly weapon by another camper. When the visitor called 911, the suspect ran away.
Authorities identified the suspect as Guy Miranda, a 57-year-old white man standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Miranda has an extensive criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.
If you were in the Las Vegas Bay Campground area around Sept. 2, if you see Miranda, or if you have information that could help, you are asked to contact Lake Mead and National Park Service authorities.
You can call or text the Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009, submit a tip online, or send an email or NPS_IBS@NPS.gov.
-
High school student arrested after being found with loaded gunA high school student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Basic Academy in Henderson on Wednesday.
Suspect in Lesly Palacio homicide makes first court appearance in Las VegasAfter over a year in Mexican custody, and nearly five years after his initial disappearance, Erick Rangel-Ibarra appeared in a Las Vegas court in connection to Lesly Palacio's death.
Duane 'Keefe D' Davis sentenced on charges related to jailhouse fightDuane "Keefe D" Davis was sentenced to serve a minimum of 16 to 40 months for the fight, with credit for time served, after he was found guilty of battery by a prisoner and challenges to fight.
Las Vegas man gets 47 years for child sexual exploitation, abuse materialA Las Vegas man was sentenced to 47 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a toddler and possession of child sexual abuse material of several minors.