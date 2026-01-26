Arrest report shares new details on Salvation Army bus theft that killed one

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas police officer's declaration in the arrest report of Jalen Felton has provided new details in the theft of a Salvation Army bus that killed a motorcyclist.

We first brought you the initial details of this story last week.

Officer Meza, the NLVPD official, was the driver in a two-man unit sent to 211 Judson Avenue on January 2 around 6:54 p.m. According to the call received, the situation involved a Salvation Army bus stolen by a man (later identified as Felton). At that time, it was reported that another person was still inside of the bus.

RTC

Out of "fear of the victim's safety... and fear of the vehicle getting away from Officers," Officer Meza turned on their lights and sirens, following the latest information from NLVPD that the vehicle was "currently at the intersection of Lake Mead Blvd and MLK Blvd."

Officer Meza said the stolen bus was immediately found in that intersection. According to Officer Meza, Felton made eye contact as they observed him in the driver's seat.

The report details that the bus did not yield to Officer Meza's unit after about 0.2 miles, instead continuing to travel at a high rate of speed and triggering a vehicle pursuit.

Officer Meza noted that towards the end of their pursuit, the bus had reached speeds of 80 mph. Around 7:14 p.m., NLVPD officers were advised that the individual seen earlier on the bus was no longer aboard. Given that Felton was the sole occupant, Officer Meza said that the officers were "ordered to turn off their lights and sirens and allow Metro air to follow them and give [them] live updates." This is when Officer Meza said their unit ceased their pursuit.

KTNV

The report shared that Metro air notified officers about the bus' collision with a motorcycle at Tropicana Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive around 7:18 p.m.

The bus eventually came to a stop at 9837 Tropicana Avenue, where police said Felton "was seen running from the vehicle." Officer Meza's unit took him into custody without incident in that area.

The motorcyclist died of his injuries at the scene.

LVMPD's motor fatal investigation unit eventually arrived, Officer Meza said, and "took over the scene."

An interview later revealed that Felton was a voluntary patient at the Salvation Army. Felton was seen in the driver's seat that night, where an individual associated with the Salvation Army saw one of their beneficiaries inside of the bus before Felton took off.

Felton was booked into the Clark County Department of Corrections "on charges of felony resutling in death, DUI resulting in death, and hit and run resulting in death," the report stated.

Felton is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.