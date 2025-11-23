Armed carjacking leads to officer-involved shooting, LVMPD shares new details

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared that they are investigating a shooting in Spring Valley.
Captain Ryan Wiggins provided additional information about incident at a media briefing on Saturday night. Here is what we learned.
WATCH | LVMPD's full media briefing
On November 23, around 12:26 p.m., officers responded to reports of a carjacking with a knife in the 5100 block of Indian River Drive.
Officers observed the suspect and issued verbal commands to the man. Captain Wiggins said that the suspect did not peacefully surrender.
After a physical altercation between an officer and the suspect broke out, Captain Wiggins said the suspect "produced what was believed to be a knife at the officers, causing an officer to discharge his firearm, striking the suspect."
This is the 5th officer-involved shooting in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2025.
Police said the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is currently alive but in critical condition. No officers were harmed during this event, officials confirmed.
Officer Wiggins advised that more details would be available in 72 hours from LVMPD's executive staff.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
