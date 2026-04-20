39-year-old suspect jailed after 6-hour SWAT standoff on north end of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in a shooting and six-hour standoff on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday has been identified as a 39-year-old U.S. Military veteran.

Jail records identified the suspect as Andrew Mullen, 39, who police say was arrested following a lengthy standoff in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue.

Mullen was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for 13 charges, including battery with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a firearm, and 11 counts of discharging a firearm inside an occupied vehicle or structure. He is being held on a bond of $150,000, court records show. Mullen's status as a veteran was also noted in court records.

WATCH | Channel 13 video shows police activity in the area during the barricade:

[RAW VIDEO] SWAT standoff after shooting on north end of Las Vegas Strip

According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were initially called to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Main Street at 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Police confirmed a woman was shot and described her injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect, since identified as Mullen, "refused to surrender" and barricaded himself inside a business, prompting a SWAT response. After six hours of back-and-forth with crisis negotiators, police say Mullen surrendered and was taken into custody.

WATCH | Las Vegas police share initial details of their investigation after the suspect's arrest:

LVMPD: Suspect in custody following shooting, barricade near Las Vegas Strip

LVMPD officials also addressed rumors that the incident involved an "active shooter," which they said were unfounded. Police described the standoff as an isolated incident.

In an initial briefing on Saturday, an LVMPD spokesperson didn't elaborate on the relationship between Mullen and the victim. Channel 13 has requested additional documents from Las Vegas Justice Court to learn more.