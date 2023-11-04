Venetian Resort building Formula 1 viewing platform over outdoor gondola area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is about two weeks away and resorts across the Strip are getting ready for the big event.

That includes The Venetian Resort, which has drained most of the water in the outdoor canal and is working on building an invite-only viewing platform.

Venetian Resort officials remove gondola poles ahead of Formula 1 race

The resort's website states the area "puts guests track-side in front of The Venetian Resort. The platform will have ample seating and TVs for guests to catch all the racing actions and will feature culinary creations from renowned chefs."

The Venetian Resort

According to resort officials, draining the canal will give crews the chance to work on improving the area.

"The resort is using this opportunity to conduct necessary maintenance on the canal including installing energy-efficient lighting solutions," resort officials said in a statement to Channel 13. "The water was pumped to Clark County Water Reclamation and will be treated and returned to Lake Mead."

Venetian Resort officials drain gondola area ahead of Formula 1 race

For those visiting the Strip and still wanting that gondola experience, resort officials said the indoor gondola experience will still be available on Level Two of the resort. They add the outdoor gondola experience will return shortly after the race.