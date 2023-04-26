Coroner: Three discoveries of human remains at Lake Mead belong to one person, 52-year-old man

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Clark County officials said they have an update on found human remains at Boulder Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the remains were found on July 25, August 6 and August 16, 2022. The remains were found by park visitors near the shoreline of the beach.

INTERVIEW: Man who found recent remains at Lake Mead speaks up about gruesome discovery

The remains were found around the same area and belong to the same person, confirmed by the county.

The Clark County coroner identified the remains as Claude Russell Pensinger of Las Vegas. At the time of his death and disappearance, he was 52 years old.

"The identification was based on DNA analysis," the coroner said. "The cause and manner of Mr. Pensinger’s death is undetermined."

The following was provided by the Clark County Office of the Coroner / Medical Examiner regarding human remains found at the lake:



On Oct. 17, 2022, skeletal remains were discovered in the Callville Bay area at Lake Mead by contractors doing work near the marina. Additional remains were found on Oct. 19, 2022, which were determined to belong to the same person as those remains found on Oct. 17. The remains in this case have been identified by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner as Donald P. Smith of North Las Vegas. Mr. Smith was 39 years old at the time of his reported drowning in April 1974. The identification was based on DNA analysis and reports from the original incident. The cause and manner of Mr. Smith’s death was determined to be drowning and accidental.

On May 7, 2022, skeletal remains were discovered in the Callville Bay area. Those remains have been identified by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner as Thomas Erndt of Las Vegas. Mr. Erndt was 42 years old at the time of his reported drowning on Aug. 2, 2002. The identification was based on investigative information, DNA analysis and reports from the original incident. The cause and manner of Mr. Erndt’s death is undetermined.



On May 1, 2022, remains were discovered in a barrel at Hemenway Harbor. The decedent was a male who died from a gunshot would. The manner of his death was homicide. The decedent is unidentified at this time.

The information provided in this article was sent in a release by Clark County Communications.