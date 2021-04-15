Coronado High School football program on pause following positive COVID-19 test

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Coronado High School's football program has been put on pause after someone who "has been part of sports activities on campus" tested positive for COVID-19, according to Clark County School District.

A school district representative says team practice has been halted for 10 days and school administration is working to determine if the program "will have enough time to safely prepare for intramural and intrasquad scrimmages."

Fall sports within CCSD began April 5 and competitions are set to begin on Friday.

Track, swimming, diving, baseball, softball, golf and volleyball are among the sports that began practicing last week.

Read the full statement from CCSD to 13 Action News on Thursday below:

Today, we were informed an individual from Coronado High School, who has been part of sports activities on campus, has tested positive for COVID-19.



The football program has to halt practices for 10 days, due to COVID-19 safety protocols.



All athletic practices have been limited in size to comply with Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines. Coaches have designed conditioning plans to allow for social distance between student-athletes and coaches to reduce the risk for students and employees.



At this time, the school administration is working to determine if the Coronado High School football program will have enough time to safely prepare for intramural and intrasquad scrimmages.

