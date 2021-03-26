Clark County School District education specialists express frustration during trustees meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A divide over hybrid learning. Some Clark County School District specialists say they're not comfortable returning to class because of COVID-19, but that's not the only complaint.

During public comment, a few education specialists felt the agreement between them and the district was not being faithfully implemented. The Clark County Education Association spoke to the board saying they're frustrated to not be allowed to do the things they're trained to do like art, music, reading, and have instead been mostly babysitting. Another specialist says her request to work remotely was denied concerned she wouldn’t have close access to emergency service as she works in a rural part of Clark County, in Sandy Valley.

“I don’t want to die over Mt. Potosi or thrown off a cliff on a treacherous road because I’m in the middle of an asthmatic attack trying to get to the emergency room in Las Vegas,” Tracy Leonard of Sandy Valley Elementary School, said.

During the meeting, a parent mentioned their daughter had been bullied because of the color of her skin and asked the board of trustees to have the district consider an anti-racism policy. Board president Linda Cavazos said during the meeting community forums on creating a policy are in the works.

Starting April 6, seventh and eighth graders along with high school sophomores and juniors, will be able to start hybrid learning. Elementary schools will begin five days a week face-to-face learning for all grades as well.