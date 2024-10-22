Compared to the last race, more Republicans are embracing early voting and mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the first weekend of early voting drew to a close, more than 180,000 people had cast ballots in Nevada, with Republicans and Democrats posting almost equal numbers.

According to figures compiled by the secretary of state, Democrats logged more than 69,000 votes, while Republicans were at 67,600 — a difference of just about 1,500 votes statewide.

Although Democrats were still outpolling Republicans in the use of mail ballots, the GOP had far more in-person early voters come to the polls.

In the past, many Republicans abjured mail balloting after then-President Donald Trump decried its use as susceptible to fraud. In 2020, at a White House news conference, Trump said it would be acceptable for seniors who couldn't get to the polls to use mail ballots, but he still allowed that mail ballots were suspect.

"You have to be very careful because you know the things with bundling and all the things that are happening with votes by mail, where thousands of votes are gathered," Trump said. "And I'm not going to say which party does it, but thousands of votes are gathered and they come in and they're dumped in a location, and then all of a sudden you're losing elections that you think you're going to win."

But after Trump lost the 2020 election, and two Georgia U.S. Senate seats fell to the Democrats, Republicans decided to reexamine their approach to mail and early voting. The Republican National Committee in 2023 launched a 50-state "bank your vote" campaign, encouraging members of the GOP to vote by any and all means.

And in April, Trump himself took to Truth Social to say, "Absentee [mail] voting, early voting and Election Day voting are all good options. Republicans must make a plan, register and vote!"

That's why it wasn't that much of a surprise when Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley told GOP volunteers in Henderson in July that the party was seeking to take advantage of all forms of voting.

"Over 50 percent of all the votes this year are going to be cast before Election Day," Whatley told the crowd then. "We need to talk to those voters."

Judging by the early numbers — and interviews with local voters at a polling place on Monday — Republicans heard the message loud and clear.

Trump voter Sandy Smith, a traditionalist who usually votes in person on Election Day, put it bluntly when asked by a reporter why she decided to vote early.

"Well, because Mr. Trump asked us to, and we need to get Trump back in office so we can have our freedoms back," she said. "Close the border, lower our taxes. When he was in office, we got to keep a whole lot more of our money."

Dennis Monahan, who was voting with his wife on Monday, said it was smart for Republicans to embrace early voting.

"I think everyone's doing it now," he said. "It's worked so well for the Democrats for years that Republicans finally woke up."

Indeed, as polls have shown expanding support for no-excuse mail-in voting, Republicans have changed their minds about the practice.

Not all Republicans trust the process, however. Trump voter Donna Drantch said she wanted to get her ballot in early to forestall attempts at fraud.

"Because last time they [Democrats] cheated, and we want to make sure they don't cheat on the last day," she said. "We want to make sure we get our ballots in on time and they don't have a chance to cheat. Everybody needs to go out there and vote early and get your ballot in."

There is no evidence that voter fraud affected the results of the 2020 election, and scores of GOP-led lawsuits alleging fraud were dismissed by courts up to and including the U.S. Supreme Court. Even former members of Trump's own administration have concluded the election was not tainted by fraud, and the Brennan Center for Justice has called such claims a myth.

Some voters even said they didn't want to tempt fate by not voting when they had the chance.

Maggie Mullin, who was recovering from a cold, said she came to the polls as soon as she was well enough.

"If you can do something, like right now, because you never know what happens tomorrow," she said. "And I wanted to go cast my ballot now, while I can, you never know what happens tomorrow."

It's not just Republicans who worry about casting their ballots, either. Democrat Tony Moses, an Air Force vet who worked at the post office for decades, said he feels better once his vote is logged.

"I wanted to make sure that I did it in person because it just makes me feel good to know that if I did it in person, it's there," he said. "It's not lost in the mail. It's done."

