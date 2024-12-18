Community says final goodbye to Metro officer killed in wrong-way crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The community says a final goodbye to Metro Police Officer Colton Pulsipher, who tragically lost his life in a wrong-way crash last week.

He is being remembered for his dedication to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the last impression he made on his community and loved ones.

Procession

Funeral services began at 11 a.m. at the Moapa Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located in his hometown of Moapa.

His casket was escorted into the chapel by members of the Las Vegas law enforcement community.

Officers escort casket of Colton Pulsipher inside chapel

Pulsipher will be buried at the Warm Springs Cemetery surrounded by family and friends.

At just 29 years old, he leaves behind his wife and three young children.

