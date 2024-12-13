'One in a billion guy': Friends remember Metro officer Colton Pulsipher

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friends, family and community members are remembering Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Colton Pulsipher.

Nevada State Police troopers said Pulsipher was driving on I-15 Northbound near the Valley of Fire State Park when a wrong-way driver hit and killed him early Thursday morning.

Metro Police said Pulsipher was driving home from work in his personal vehicle.

Another man also died on the scene, and a woman was airlifted to a hospital.

Channel 13 spoke to Pulsipher's friends, who are shedding more light on the man behind the badge.

"He was just a one-in-a-billion guy," said Steve VanBaber Jr. "He was great. He was positive and always funny."

VanBaber Jr. lives in Chicago and met Pulsipher online.

Pulsipher was active on social media and went by the username "2copsttv."

Pulsipher often streamed games he played on the gaming platform Twitch.

"His content was hilarious to watch, and we just developed a rapport after that," said VanBaber Jr.

The two were able to meet in person last year, and VanBaber Jr. said they had kept a close bond since.

"He always had good advice and good things to point out as well," said VanBaber. "He was fun-loving, an incredible human, an incredible husband and father."

Channel 13 also spoke to M. Scardino, who did not want to go on camera but shared more insight about Pulsipher.

He said Pulsipher loved the motorcycle community.

"A lot of police officers have a bad taste with the motorcycle community, but Colton was one of the few that would go talk to riders," said Scardino. "He was one of the most caring guys you'd meet. Very respectful and made sure to help whoever he could."

Metro said Pulsipher has been with the department since 2017 and worked in the Tourist Safety Unit before moving to the Traffic Bureau. He leaves behind a wife and three kids.