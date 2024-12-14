Moapa Valley teachers share memories of Metro Officer Colton Pulsipher

MOAPA VALLEY (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning more about fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Colton Pulsipher.

Nevada State Police troopers said Pulsipher was killed in a wrong-way crash early Thursday morning on I-15 near the Valley of Fire State Park.

Metro Police said Pulsipher was heading home from work in his personal vehicle when the crash happened.

We learned Pulsipher grew up and lived in Moapa Valley, about a 75-minute drive Northwest of Las Vegas.

Pulsipher graduated from Moapa Valley High School in 2013.

Teachers Matt Messer and Charlie Cooper share what they remember about Pulsipher before he became a police officer.

"He was just the kind of guy that would light up a room when he walked in," said Cooper, who taught Pulsipher U.S. government his senior year.

Cooper said Pulsipher was well-liked by friends and got along with those around him.

He even spoke to Pulsipher just a few weeks ago.

"Government's not always the most exciting subject that kids all want to take in high school," said Cooper. "But I was just talking to him a couple of weeks ago and mentioning about my class, and he joked and says, 'I should have stayed awake a little bit more in class.'"

Moapa Valley is known for its tight-knit community, according to teachers. Even after students graduated, they would keep in contact with their teachers.

"I think the most [memorable] thing was how easy it was for him to smile, how happy he was, got along with everybody and was just kind of a bright ray of hope," said Messer, who taught Pulsipher history his junior year.

Channel 13 found yearbook pictures of Pulsipher, which show he played football for a few years in high school and also joined the Future Farmers of America organization in school.

Moapa Valley HS

Pulsipher joined Metro in 2017 and was part of the Tourist Safety Division, Traffic Bureau.

He was stationed at the Northeast Area Command.

Pulispher was only 29 years old and leaves behind a wife and three children.

KTNV

His Moapa Valley High School teachers hope the community will never forget him.

"That spark of life he had, you just felt comfortable around him," said Cooper. "He made everybody feel welcome."