LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Appellate court judges on Monday taking up the issues surrounding Clark County’s short-term rental process.

This, after a federal judge put an injunction in place in December 2025, determining that Clark County’s short-term rental license enforcement process was likely illegal. The decision pointed to slow application processing times and fines for homeowners looking to rent out their space through companies like Airbnb.

Watch what happens in court as the legal battle over Clark County short-term rental licensing continues:

Clark County's short-term rental woes discussed in front of federal appeals court judges

That injunction came after the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association sued Clark County.

The county appealed. Its lawyer, Thomas Dillard, along with GLVSTRA lawyer David Zionts went before three appellate judges for oral arguments.

One of the judges, Ryan Nelson, asked about how many applications actually got processed during the window the county opened up. It hasn’t been open since August 2023.

“There were 175 granted, 141 denied,” said Dillard.

Judge Nelson answered, “Oh, so you made even less progress than I would’ve thought.”

“There’s just been a failure to implement a meaningful process,” Zionts said.

One of the other judges, Roopali Desai, highlighted the need for the county to have some sort of process to get licenses out. She said the current injunction is too broad and “seems problematic.”

“I don’t think that the county can be permanently enjoined from enforcing its licensing requirements,” she said.

Now the judges will deliberate and eventually publish a written opinion on the issue. We’ll continue to track what happens.