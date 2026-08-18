Clark County Commissioners unanimously pass new ordinance on short-term rentals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Commissioners unanimously approved a new short-term rental ordinance designed to stop short-term rental host companies like Airbnb from collecting payments for stays with unlicensed short-term rental hosts.

“If you are an unlicensed short-term rental, that means you’re not licensed; you’re not permitted to do business in Clark County legally," Commission Chair Michael Naft previously said. "And so, what this does is ensure that the platforms are following, essentially, those rules.”

WATCH Mary Kielar's report when the proposal was first brought before the commission:

Short-term rental owners speak out at Clark County meeting as commissioners weigh proposal

Numerous owners of short-term rental operators have spoken before the commission to share their thoughts, with 26 people speaking in public comment during today's meeting.

“The regulations before you today make it harder, not easier, for those same families to use their properties to support themselves,” said Jackie Flores, the founder of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association.

Mary Kielar heard from other Airbnb owners and their thoughts on the proposal:

Clark County to consider new short-term rental ordinance

Following the approval, we received the following statement from Flores:

“The county wants you to believe today’s vote is about reining in 'lawless' individuals and platforms. It is not. This is about people like Zina and Juan, welcoming their next child into the world while relying on hosting to support their family. About Leslie, a widow, senior, and disabled veteran trying to keep up with the cost of living by renting a room in her house to travelers. And most of all, about Louis Koorndyk, a local host whose life we celebrated just this past weekend after he lost his battle with cancer, and who spent years fighting for a license so he could keep hosting and pay for his medical treatment. This fight is about everyday Nevadans who deserve to take part in the economic opportunities this community has to offer — and it is far from over."

This is a developing report. Mary Kielar will bring you more throughout the day both on air and online.