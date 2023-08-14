Clark County officials provide update on groups deployed to Maui

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are providing an update after crews were sent to help in Maui.

According to Billy Samuels, the Deputy Fire Chief - Emergency Manager, the teams arrived a few days ago. The Nevada Task Force 1 team, made up of five people as well as two canines, has been conducting response and recovery operations with the Blue Incident Support Team.

RELATED LINK: Clark County first responders, K9 officers deployed to Maui to assist in search and rescue efforts

Meantime, a Type I Team is working with local resources to support what local agencies need. Samuels said that team is made up of members from the Clark County Fire Department, North Las Vegas Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire Rescue, Boulder City Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, and private civilians.

RELATED LINK: Additional Southern Nevada teams deployed to Maui

Clark County

"Spirits are good with the team and they are honored to be assisting the State of Hawai'i during these difficult times," Samuels said in a statement.

The death toll from the Maui wildfires has risen to 96 and Hawai'i governor Josh Green said that number is expected to grow. This is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over 100 years. At least 2,700 structures have burned and FEMA has estimated damage from the fire will cost $5.6 billion. That number is also expected to rise.

Clark County

Maui police chief and former captain for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department John Pelletier said cadaver dogs have searched only 3% of the hardest-hit areas. He added that only two bodies have been identified so far. First responders are asking families that are missing loved ones to give them DNA samples so they can try to identify the remaining bodies.

"When we find these, our family and our friends, the remains we're finding is through a fire that melted metal," Pelletier said. "We have to do rapid DNA to identify them."

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet. However, over the weekend, victims and survivors filed a class-action lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric. According to USA Today, the suit claims downed power lines caused the fire.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority said visitors have largely listened to their request to avoid visiting Maui. At least 46,000 residents and visitors have flown out of West Maui since the wildfires began. Gov. Josh Green also said plans are underway to work with Airbnb so rental homes can house locals that have been displaced. There are also 500 hotel rooms that have been set aside for locals and 500 rooms for FEMA workers. Agency officials said they currently have 416 people working in Hawai'i.

If you're interested in learning more about how you can donate or the organizations in the Las Vegas valley that are collecting donations, you can check out this list.