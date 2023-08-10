Clark County first responders prepare to travel to Maui to assist in search and rescue efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Members of the Nevada Task Force will be traveling to Maui to aid in search and recovery efforts as multiple wildfires continue to ravage the island.

Clark County officials have confirmed that the five-person team was deployed by Federal Emegency Management Agency, and will be leaving for the island today.

The team will include emergency responders from various Clark County jurisdictions and two K9 officers, who will be packing up for their departure on Thursday. Team members will include responders from Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Henderson Fire Department, and North Las Vegas Fire Department, among other disciplines.

Currently, there are three wildfires causing widespread damage throughout Maui, with the biggest blaze reported near the historic town of Lahaina. The massive wildfires were reportedly fueled by gusty winds from Hurricane Dora, which passed to the south of the island of Hawai'i earlier this week.

According to island officials, the death toll from the wildfires has reached 36 people.