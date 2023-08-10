Southern Nevada joins efforts to aid mass evacuations in Maui

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least 36 people are dead as wildfires continue to spread across Maui in Hawai'i.

That makes this set of wildfires the deadliest wildfire incident since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and destroyed the city of Paradise.

According to Maui County spokesperson Mahina Martin, there are three active wildfires burning on the island, as of late Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has canceled all high wind and red flag warning alerts for Hawai'i, however, wind gusts are still forecast to gust to 25-30 miles per hour on Thursday. The wildfires are continuing to spread due to strong trade winds and a pressure system that's also fueling Hurricane Dora, which passed about 700 miles south of Hawai'i.

Nearly 100 Maui firefighters have been working around the clock to try to put those fires out, with at least 20 more firefighters requested from Honolulu, as well as an incident management team. Crews are also using two Chinook helicopters and four Windward Aviation helicopters to battle the fires with water drops.

The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy have been conducting search and rescue efforts along the West Maui coastline. At least 30 U.S. Army service members arrived Wednesday night to help with search and recovery efforts on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Clark County officials said a five-person team from Nevada Task Force 1 is leaving today to assist with search and recovery efforts in Maui. The team, which includes emergency responders from local jurisdictions and two K9s, is part of NV-TF1, Nevada's only Urban Search and Rescue team.

President Biden also approved Hawai'i's disaster declaration on Thursday. That will free up federal funding to help affected individuals in Maui County and will include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, among other programs.

"This will get aid into the hands of the people desperately, desperately needing help. Anyone who's lost a loved one whose home has been damaged," Biden said during a speech on Thursday. "Our prayers are with the people of Hawai'i. Every asset we have will be available to them. We've seen their homes, their businesses destroyed. Some have lost loved ones and it's not over yet."

As the wildfires continue to burn, it's causing issues with water pressure on the island as well as power outages. As of Thursday at noon, the Hawaiian Electric Company is reporting there are nearly 11,000 outages on Maui — that's about 15% of the island's customers.

Company representatives said power crews are currently working to repair downed lines, while additional crews are being deployed from Oahu.

The Red Cross said they're working to help families locate missing loved ones, and have offered a hotline for those with concerns.

If you need help locating a missing loved one due to the wildfires:

▪️ Call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

▪️ Select Option 4

▪️ Follow the voice prompts for "Hawaii Wildfires"

▪️ Provide as much detail as possible to assist us in potentially locating your missing loved one. pic.twitter.com/21cTzNaag2 — HawaiiRedCross (@HawaiiRedCross) August 10, 2023

About 2,100 people stayed in Maui shelters on Tuesday night, according to Maui county officials, and a mass bus evacuation has been added in West Maui.

A mass bus evacuation route has been added to West Maui, which is currently transporting locals, as well as visitors from the Sheraton Maui Resort in Ka'anapali to the Kahului Airport.

Many roads are closed and with only one road in and out, it's hard for people to leave.

"It was somewhat challenging. At first, we got separated from our kids the day before because they were on the other side of the island. They ended up sleeping in their car that night," said tourist Orlando Rodriquez, who was visiting from Monterey, California. "They couldn't find a place because everything was super booked so they met us at the airport and instead of going the normal route, we have to go all the way around north."

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued temporary flight restrictions around Lahaina, Kula, and Kihei.

Federal Aviation Administration

Hawai'i officials are asking travelers to stay away from the islands while evacuations are underway. They add more than 11,000 people left Maui on Wednesday and another 1,500 are expected to leave on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Hawai'i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said airlines are bringing in larger planes and lowering fares to keep services running.

Southwest usually has more than 90 daily flights to and within Hawaii, and they've added additional flights for around $19 per ticket on Thursday and Friday.

Hawaiian Airlines also has flights for $19. Plus, Hawaiian Air officials said the airline has been concentrating its resources on transporting essential personnel and first responders.

"We're doing what we can to provide resources to take care of our employees and we're doing what we can to take care of our guests," Hawaiian Air CEO Peter Ingram said.

(1/3) 📢 UPDATE 📢 We continue to operate flights to and from Maui’s Kahului Airport in support of essential travel and are coordinating with the state, county and non-profits to transport first responders, equipment and supplies to Maui. pic.twitter.com/ko1L5tUSWJ — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) August 10, 2023

American Airlines has also added a flight, as well as up-sized previously existing flights from Maui to Los Angeles. United Airlines has canceled inbound flights to Maui, to allow the empty planes to be used to evacuate passengers to the mainland. Delta is operating additional flights out of Maui, putting fare caps in place, and offering travel waivers. Alaska Airlines said they're delaying some flights to Maui and are looking at possibly adding more rescue flights to help people evacuate.

According to Harry Reid International Airport, all flights to and from Maui and Honolulu on Thursday are on-time.

Nevada leaders have also taken to social media to share their concerns and offer resources to the Hawaiian community in Las Vegas.

Prayers and sincerest offers of help to our Hawaiian family in Lahaina/Maui and all on the big island of Hawaii from your family on the 9th island (Las Vegas.) @GovJoshGreenMD — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) August 10, 2023

Deeply saddened to see the damage from the wildfires across Maui.



While it may not be in my district, many of my constituents have strong ties to Hawaii.



My heart goes out to all those affected. — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) August 10, 2023

Keeping the people of #Lahaina and #Maui in our thoughts. Know we have a significant Hawaiian population here in Las #Vegas - for many here, the #MauiFires hit close to home.



Las Vegas is often called the 9th island of Hawaii because of our large Hawaiian contingent. https://t.co/9ySBQ1ErTW — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 9, 2023

According to the Hawaiian Governor's Office, the Hawai'i Community Foundation is raising money to help communities affected by the wildfires. That campaign has already raised over $1 million.

HOW CAN YOU HELP the people of Maui?



Donations: Hawai‘i Community Foundation, this fund is currently being used to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui: https://t.co/Q45yb3p88t



To locate missing loved ones:1-800-RED-CROSS pic.twitter.com/oXAHMHd5EP — Office of the Governor, State of Hawai`i (@GovHawaii) August 10, 2023

Here in the valley, Las Vegas local Jai Alboro is partnering up with local businesses to host donation drives. They are collecting first aid supplies, toiletries, water, dry food, and clothes.

You can drop those off at the locations listed below:

