Barriers preventing some Las Vegas locals from checking on family, friends in Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kapeka Nuesca's connection to Lahaina, Hawaii, is profound.

Relocating to Las Vegas in 2020 with her partner for a fresh start, Nuesca, a mother of four including an infant, now worries as wildfires sweep her hometown.

"I'm all the way out here. I cannot do anything," Nuesca said, her emotions ranging from shock to sadness and nervousness.

Learning of the wildfires through Facebook initially downplayed their severity.

"I didn't think it was as big because usually we have fires over there but nothing like this," Nuesca admitted.

Nuesca's attempts to contact her family in Lahaina yielded no response. Compounded by disrupted cell service, she voiced her frustration.

"I can't get a hold of anybody in the town," she disclosed. "Gas is low on the cars. Some gas stations blew up, cars are burnt."

Despite her desire to return and help, barriers prevent Nuesca's access.

"I even thought of flying back to see what I can do. But we're not even allowed into the town. They closed the road. No one can get in," she shared.

Nuesca's main focus remains her family's safety. She said her mother is with a cousin in Lahaina.