Additional Southern Nevada teams deployed to Maui

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More Southern Nevadans are on their way to help on the front lines in Maui, Hawai'i.

On Thursday, Clark County officials they received a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send a five-person team and two canine to Maui.

While that team was at Harry Reid International Airport, Clark County officials said they received another FEMA request.

This time, they alerted a 45-person team to prepare to be deployed. The team includes people who are skilled in areas like HAZMAT responses, search teams, tech information specialists, heavy rigging operators, drivers, rescue operations, and medical skills.

According to Clark County officials the five-person team landed in Maui on Friday morning at 12:30 a.m., pacific time. The 45-person team is expected to land in Maui on Friday night at 5:55 p.m., pacific time.

First responders from multiple states, including Nevada, are answering the call for help. As of Friday morning, California has deployed 11 search and rescue workers. Washington state authorities said they're sending a task force of more than 210 people to help including officials from fire departments, hospitals, law enforcement, and public works.

