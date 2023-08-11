Las Vegas valley community unites to provide relief for Maui fire victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the aftermath of the deadly and devastating fires that swept through Maui, a relief drop-off initiative has emerged in the valley, offering essential support to those impacted by the tragedy.

Jai Alboro, a resident of Las Vegas, has taken a personal stance on this cause, driven by the profound connection he holds with the town of Lahaina, Hawaii.

Alboro's ties to Lahaina are deeply rooted, as he explained, "I'm from the town. I lost my grandmother's home. My father's company, so I'm really tied into it." Despite residing far away in Las Vegas, he expressed a heartfelt sense of helplessness in the face of the crisis, stating, "it's kind of hard because we're super far away."

Determined to make a difference, Alboro has initiated a fundraiser to collect essential household items and other necessities for the people of Maui. His business, 9th Island Kava, has partnered with local establishments, including Honors Brand, 2 Scoops of Aloha, and Generations Kitchen, establishing multiple drop-off locations to facilitate donations.

Alboro emphasized the altruistic nature of his efforts, stating, "People don't even know people there… people don't even know us... but it's aloha. You give from your heart." His sentiment is shared by others, like Robert Dewing, who contributed extra clothes and toiletries, noting, "It's our heartfelt way to help hopefully. It's a devastating way to see what happened. It's sad."

In response to the urgent needs of Maui residents, Alboro's family in Lahaina has conveyed the necessity for a wide range of items, from clothing and water to toiletries.

One significant challenge remains to secure a partner to facilitate the transportation of the collected items to Hawaii, highlighting the logistical complexities involved in such relief efforts.

In conclusion, the initiative spearheaded by Jai Alboro and his collaborators serves as a poignant example of community solidarity during times of crisis. The unity, empathy, and selflessness underscore the resilience of individuals coming together to provide vital aid and support to those in need.