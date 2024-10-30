Clark County Fire Chief to provide update on deadly southwest valley house fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Chief is planning to address the public with more information about the southwest valley house fire that left four people dead and two hurt last week.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck plans to answer a few questions and is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. We will have a live stream below.

On Tuesday, Channel 13 learned the names of those who lost their life in the devastating house fire last week.

We first told you about the house fire on Thursday— when initially the four victims were presumed missing before officials confirmed they died in the fire.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.