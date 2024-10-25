Watch Now
Here's how you can help a family after tragic house fire in southwest valley

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation is accepting donations for the family affected by the house fire on Langhorn Creek Street. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the family.
The aftermath of a house fire at 8332 Langhorn Creek Street.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation is stepping in to help the family of the tragic fire that took the lives of four people on Thursday night.

The organization is accepting donations on behalf of the family, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the family affected by the house fire.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, and the victims have yet to be identified.

Anyone interested in donating can click here and click the DONATE NOW button.

All money raised from now to Sunday, Nov. 24, will go to the family.

