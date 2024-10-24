2 people hurt, 4 missing in southwest valley after house collapses in fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fire at a house in the southwest valley caused the second floor, third floor and roof to collapse Thursday morning— leaving two residents hurt and four suspected residents missing, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The initial call notified crews that a house was on fire at 8340 Langhorne Creek Street. When crews arrived on the scene, the home had fire venting from all windows on the second and third floors.

Firefighters tried to enter the second floor through the front door but were pushed out by the heat. Instead, they searched the first floor by cutting through the garage door. While doing a quick search, the second floor collapsed onto them.

The fire was declared defensive— meaning crews had to protect nearby threatened homes by using water from the outside.

Two residents jumped from a third-floor window. They were both transported to an area hospital.

Crews said the collapse is making access difficult. The roof, third floor and second floor have all collapsed into a debris field in the garage.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no information on the cause or origin of the fire.

Channel 13's Ryan Ketcham is on the scene. We will provide more updates when it's available.