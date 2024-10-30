How neighbors are honoring the four victims of a deadly house fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Demolition crews are now bringing down a Langhorne Creek Street home where a deadly fire took the lives of four people, including two children, on Thursday.

Clark County released the identification of the four victims Tuesday.



48-year-old Ibrahim Adem

43-year-old Abdusalem Adem

7-year-old Anaya Adem

6-year-old Aaliyah Adem

A friend of the family told me Tuesday that Abdusalem was the father of Anaya and Aaliyah, and Ibrahim was his brother.

Two survivors jumped out of the third story of the burning home, a mother named Senait Adem and her son, Adem. Both suffered injuries.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help support them during this time of loss.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. Hours after the fire last Thursday, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck announced they were aware of witnesses reporting they heard a possible explosion.

“We have heard the same but an investigation is continuing," Chief Steinbeck said.

It has not been confirmed if there was any explosion, but Channel 13 saw ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives) crews at the scene of the fire on Thursday and Friday.

A retired LVMPD investigator told Channel 13 that ATF crews are commonly seen when there is a deadly fire.

Clark County said the investigation could take more than a month, and the cause of death of the victims could take up to 90 days.

As crews continue to block off the property and demolish the portions of the house still standing, neighbors started a memorial just across the street from the home.

The memorial is full of flowers, teddy bears, and more to remember the four who died.

“It’s devastating, absolutely devastating," said 78-year-old Donna Tift, who lives three homes away from the deadly fire.

“When I looked out, everything was chaos, and all the vehicles and the people from that family, some of them or relatives or something, were wailing in our front yard and falling to the ground, and that’s when I realized what was happening.”

Tift said she has gone through loss herself, losing her 52-year-old son to colon cancer just months ago.

"I mean, our situation is so fresh for one person, but to this, it blows me away," Tift said. "You know, we think we have our life all figured out and that every day is going to be the same or better, but not this."

We will continue to update you with fire investigation details once we receive them.