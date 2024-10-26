Neighbor witnesses tragic house fire in southwest valley leaving 4 dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flames tore through a family home in the southwest valley— leaving two adults and two children dead early Thursday morning. On Friday, the neighborhood came together, united by grief.

These are the images that have left Marlene Mccraw shaken after a fire ripped through the home just across the street.



"It is something you can't explain...it's unbelievable," Mccraw said.

Early Thursday morning, Mccraw woke up to the sight of flames engulfing the second and third floors

of her neighbors' home.

She said a tragedy like this is every parent's worst nightmare come true.

So close as a mother, just the thought of losing your children in a flash.

Mccraw took me into her home— showing me the bathroom window where she stood helplessly watching what she described as a real-life horror film unfold and hearing sounds she wished she could forget.

"He was screaming, help me, help me, help me, and after that, the house exploded,” she said.

Now, her view reveals the charred remains of her neighbors' home— nothing but burnt rubble that she said will haunt her always.

Abel: Have you ever seen something like this before?

Mccraw: "Never, ever, unbelievable."

In this video Mccraw shot just after 6 a.m. on Thursday, you can see flames explode through every window, lighting up the entire neighborhood with a fierce, terrifying glow.

Clark County Fire said two adults and two children lost their lives in the inferno. The mother and a five-year-old child managed to escape by jumping from a third-floor window.

Mccraw remembers the family as quiet and close-knit— saying their loss will leave a lasting mark on Langhorne Creek Street.

Fire officials told Channel 13 the damage is so severe that it may take days to fully investigate— with the floors, walls and roof collapsed, the site remains dangerous to enter.

Like many here, Mccraw hopes such a tragedy never happens again.

How you can help

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation is accepting donations that will go directly to

the family.

You can donate through Nov. 24 by clicking the link below.