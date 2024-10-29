Family members who died in southwest valley house fire identified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned the names of those who perished in a devastating house fire last week

We first told you about the house fire on Thursday, when initially the four victims were presumed missing before officials confirmed they died in the fire.

According to a GoFundMe posted to support the two survivors, Senait Adem and her son Amani were able to leap from a third-story window to escape the flames.

However, as her husband Abdul and brother-in-law Abraham prepared to follow with the couple's two other children, Anaya and Aliyah, the roof and floor collapsed, trapping the four inside.

WATCH | Channel 13's Abel Garcia spoke to a neighbor who witnessed the tragic fire

Neighbor witnesses tragic house fire in southwest valley leaving 4 dead

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Watch the full presser discussing the details of the fire