Clark County employee accused of stealing money from estates of deceased residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County employee is facing charges after being accused of using her position to steal money from the accounts of dead residents.

According to a federal indictment that was released on Tuesday, while working for the Clark County Public Guardian's Office, TinaTheresa Poto-Nunu gained access to financial information for at least three deceased people whose estates were administered by the Clark County Public Administrator.

The indictment states prosecutors are unsure when the scheme began but believe this happened between Jan. 13, 2021 and February 2024.

Transactions in the indictment show that Poto-Nunu wire transferred nearly $28,000 from U.S. Bank to her personal credit card. Prosecutors say that Poto-Nunu used the money for personal expenses like travel and rent.

She is facing one count of money laundering and two counts of money transactions in criminally derived property. If convicted of all counts, the statutory maximum penalty is 40 years in prison and a $750,000 fine.

You can read the full indictment below.

Channel 13 reached out to Clark County and received the following statement.

"While we cannot comment on an ongoing criminal investigation, the County has been cooperating with authorities on this matter." Clark County spokesperson

Federal court records show that Poto-Nunu had her initial arraignment on Wednesday and she pleaded not guilty to all charges. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled to begin on Feb. 9.

You may remember the public administrator's office was brought into the national spotlight due to former Public Administrator Robert Telles' conviction after he was found guilty of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Telles was elected as public administrator in November 2018 and was removed from public office on Oct. 5, 2022. German tried to shine a light on misconduct in that office after several employees went to him asking for help.

MAY 2024: Employees file federal lawsuit against Clark County, Robert Telles over hostile work environment

Four women sue Robert Telles over hostile work environment

In August 2024, Telles was found guilty and convicted of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years and is currently housed at Ely State Prison.

When looking at the lawsuit against Clark County that was filed by employees, that is still working its way through federal court. Court documents filed by Telles in November claim there was a civil conspiracy against him and the employees are slandering him. The employees have denied those claims.

Federal court records don't have any upcoming hearings listed since both parties are still working through the discovery phase of the case.