Clark County, Arbor Day Foundation giving away 4,500 trees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County and the Arbor Day Foundation are partnering up to give away 4,500 trees to combat extreme heat in the Las Vegas valley.

On Wednesday, they unveiled The Community Canopy Project.

Clark County residents are eligible for at least one, water-efficient tree. You will be able to choose from Shumard oak, chaste tree, Chinese pistache, and more.

Residents in heat-vulnerable zip codes are eligible for two trees. That information is based on heat maps across the valley.

You can visit Arbor Day's website to claim your trees.

The trees will be available through May 2025 or until supplies run out.

How does heat mapping work?

On Aug. 13, 2022, more than 60 volunteers drove across the valley with sensors on their cars to capture about 138,000 temperature and humidity measurements.

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada data showed neighborhoods with the hottest temperatures are largely located in and around downtown Las Vegas, downtown North Las Vegas, the Historic Westside, and the eastern part of the valley.

County officials say the initiative is one step to help combat temperatures that continue to climb, especially during the summer.

"Summers in Southern Nevada are getting hotter and hotter. Planting trees is a simple and effective way to combat extreme heat, most notably the urban heat island effect," said Marci Henson, Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability Director. "Trees create shade, which reduces heat, cools buildings and streets and absorbs air pollution."

On July 7, Las Vegas broke the all-time record high temperature, we had our hottest summer ever this year, and on Wednesday, we broke the record for the most days above 100 degrees in a year.

So far this year, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner has reported 224 heat-related deaths and over the past three years, there have been 702 heat-related deaths.