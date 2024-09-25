Las Vegas breaks its record for most 100-degree days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of Wednesday, Las Vegas has hit the most 100-degree days on record — another 2024 heat record. September 25 marks the 101st day of this year over 100 degrees.

The previous Las Vegas record for most 100-degree days in a calendar year was 1947. That number was 100.

At 3:39 PM, Harry Reid Airport hit 100°F. This is the 101st time we have reached 100°F or higher this year, breaking the previous record of 100 times set in 1947. #nvwx #vegaswx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 25, 2024

What other record has Las Vegas broken this year?

It's official: Las Vegas just had its hottest summer on record

