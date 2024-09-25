Watch Now
Las Vegas breaks its record for most 100-degree days

Heat warnings issued in a hot summer
The sun is seen in a summer sky.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of Wednesday, Las Vegas has hit the most 100-degree days on record — another 2024 heat record. September 25 marks the 101st day of this year over 100 degrees.

The previous Las Vegas record for most 100-degree days in a calendar year was 1947. That number was 100.

What other record has Las Vegas broken this year?

It's official: Las Vegas just had its hottest summer on record

