Death Valley says this summer was their hottest one on record

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — The hottest place on Earth just had its hottest summer in recorded history, according to the Death Valley National Park.

Meteorological summer that is — which is June, July and August.

What is the difference between meteorological seasons and astronomical seasons? According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), meteorological seasons are based on the calendar year (i.e., summer is June, July, August) and the annual temperature cycle. Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth and the sun.

According to the national park, Death Valley experienced an average 24-hour temperature of 104.5°F (40.3°C) between June and August of this year. The previous record, set in 2021 and 2018, was 104.2°F (40.1°C) — but not anymore.

National Weather Service Chart showing mean average summer temperature (June-August) since 1952.

Out of the three summer months, July took the top prize after the Furnace Creek weather station said they recorded nine consecutive days of 125°F (51.7°C) or higher. The park said they only experienced seven days in July where temperatures did not reach 120°F (48.9°C), and the highest temperature recorded this summer was 129.2°F (54°C) on July 7.

The park said their overnight temperatures also played a role and offered little summertime relief with an average low temperature of 91.9°F (33.3°C). Between June 1 and Aug. 31, the park said there were only five nights where temperatures went below 80°F and nine days when overnight lows never went under 100°F.

The hottest summer on record should not be confused with the hottest temperature on record for Death Valley. That record — which is also a world record — was set more than a century ago when Greenland Ranch (now known as Furnace Creek) recorded 134°F (57°C) on July 10, 1913.

Why are we telling you all this?

So you can stay informed and safe if you plan to visit Death Valley.

Park rangers have responded to several life-threatening situations this year due to heat-related factors that Channel 13 has reported on, and some have even been fatal.

And these triple-digit temps are not going away any time soon.

The national park said travelers to Death Valley should expect triple digits all the way into early October.

Some helpful tips provided by the park for visitors:



Check the weather forecast and park pages before you go

Always stay within a 10-minute walk of an air-conditioned vehicle

Drink plenty of water and sports drinks with electrolytes

Eat salty snacks

Wear sunscreen with SPF of at least 30 and reapply regularly

Wear light-colored, lightweight clothing in addition to a hat and sunglasses

Avoid hiking between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cell service doesn't work in most areas of the park but make sure it's fully charged anyway

Click here for more resources on ways you can stay protected at Death Valley National Park.