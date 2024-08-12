Second person dies from heat this summer in Death Valley, NPS says

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — The National Park Service (NPS) said one man is dead due to heat-related causes in Death Valley.

NPS said this is the second heat-related death in Death Valley this summer, and they are telling this story to offer condolences and remind people to not underestimate the dangers of extreme heat.

Officials in Death Valley identified 57-year-old Peter Hayes Robino of Duarte, Calif., as the deceased.

On Aug. 1, NPS said bystanders saw Robino stumbling back from a one-mile roundtrip on the Natural Bridge trail. They said bystanders offered to help Robino but he refused, and they said his responses did not make sense.

Officials continued, saying Robino got into his car and then drove off a steep 20-foot embankment, causing his car to roll over and deploy its airbags. Another person called 911 while other bystanders helped Robino walk back to the parking lot and find shade.

NPS said emergency responders got the 911 call at 3:50 p.m. and arrived by 4:10 p.m.

Bystanders told NPS responders that Robino was breathing right before park rangers arrived. EMTs began performing CPR and moved Robino into air conditioning, but was later declared deceased at 4:42 p.m.

The Inyo County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy which revealed Robino died from hyperthermia — or overheating. Officials said overheating symptoms can include confusion, irritability, and a lack of coordination.

On that afternoon, NPS said the Furnace Creek weather station recorded 119 degrees Fahrenheit.

“My condolences go out to Mr. Robino’s family and friends,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who was one of the EMTs that responded to this incident. “His death serves as a reminder not to underestimate the dangers of extreme heat.”

Park rangers are advising summer visitors to be cautious when visiting the Death Valley National Park:

