Clark County activates cooling stations due to excessive heat warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County remains under an excessive heat warning through Thursday of this week.

According to the National Weather Service, that warning will be in place for Las Vegas through 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining in the triple digits into the weekend. Other areas included in the warning are Lake Mead, the Colorado River Valley, and Death Valley.

On July 7, Las Vegas broke the all-time record high temperature, we had our hottest summer ever this year, and on Wednesday, we broke the record for the most days above 100 degrees in a year.

WATCH: Full forecast with Justin Bruce

Triple Digits Won't Let Go

Due to higher temperatures, Clark County officials are activating cooling stations across the valley.

You can see the full list of locations below in English and Spanish and can learn more by visiting this website.

Clark County Cooling Stations by jarah.wright on Scribd

The NWS says heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.

They have a few tips to keep you and your family safe.

