City of Las Vegas to consider new sidewalk vending business licensing ordinance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas said they are considering a new sidewalk vending business licensing ordinance.

Officials said the proposed ordinance defines a sidewalk vendor as "a person who, from a conveyance, sells food, beverages or merchandise upon a public sidewalk or other pedestrian paths. This includes stationary and non-stationary vendors."

QUESTIONS: Questions remain on how, where street vendors can operate in Las Vegas valley

The consideration of a new ordinance comes after the Nevada Legislature passed Senate Bill 92. The City of Las Vegas will now consider a proposed ordinance that aligns with the requirements outlined in SB 92 and regulates sidewalk vendors.

An informational session is scheduled on Thursday at 10 a.m. at City Hall in City Council Chambers. Those interested can attend in person or watch online at KCLV, livestream, or on Channel 2.

Spanish translation is available for those attending in person.

Recently, Clark County commissioners have unanimously approved an ordinance that bans sidewalk vendors from selling within 1,500 feet of resort hotels, sports facilities that host at least 20,000 people, a convention facility operated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, or a median of a highway, if the median is adjacent to a parking lot.

MORE: Las Vegas officials propose sidewalk vending requirements for new proposed ordinance

The state of Nevada is also stepping in to help roll out rules for street vendors. A vending task force was created to create a clear path to business licensing for those operating under a maze of city and county regulations.