Questions remain on how, where street vendors can operate in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this year, a bill was passed to legalize street food vending, though how it will be enforced is still being questioned.

To find out more, our Paulina Bucka attended a meeting in the east valley intended to help vendors and the public understand how to move forward.

Senate Bill 92 was passed earlier this year, but while it was signed into law, counties are still working on how to implement the bill in the valley. Many we spoke to Thursday say they are waiting anxiously for the rules to come down so they can return to work.

Edwardo Moreno has been a street vendor in Las Vegas for 14 years.

Standing alongside a translator, he explains to me how he's been the sole provider for his family of four. "This is very important for them, this is how they make their living."

Moreno added that he's thankful to the Governor and lawmakers for passing SB92, which legalizes street vending. But he, along with others in his profession, are now waiting to see when they can resume operations.

Lalo Montoia with "Make the Road Nevada" was also at Thursday's event.

After a recent incident between a street vendor and a police officer got heated last week, his team is providing information to the community and vendors on this bill.

"There's going to be a lot of changes that impact businesses here in Nevada," Montoia told Channel 13. "What we want to do is make sure we are the bridge [for] correct information."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark County clarified that, while the bill has passed, the county is still working on establishing rules and locations for vendors.

ATTENTION! ‼

You’ve heard the news about the new law regarding sidewalk vendors, right❓

We want to remind the community that sidewalk vending in Clark County, including the Las Vegas Strip, is not legal.

Clark County government has to first establish the rules for where… pic.twitter.com/9Tnq8OMPms — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 1, 2023

The post goes on to say October 17, the bill will prohibit sidewalk vendors from being on public sidewalks on or near the Strip, stadiums, and similar places.

Nevada State Senator Fabian Donate is one of the lawmakers responsible for helping push the bill forward.

"Senate bill 92 would allow street vendors to operate in residential areas but to protect public safety they will not operate by the resort corridor or Las Vegas Boulevard, and Allegiant Stadium," he said.

Sen. Donate says the holding period between now and when the bill is fully implemented is customary. A full rollout of the rules is expected to come no later than July 1, 2024.

"With any law that gets passed in the state, there are processes in place to make sure the bill is implemented correctly," he said. "And that’s where we are right now."