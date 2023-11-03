Las Vegas officials respond to questions of street vending

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City of Las Vegas leaders held an information session at City Hall to discuss the new street vending license ordinance.

Conversations are being had regarding the passage of Senate Bill 92 by the Nevada Legislation.

The city says they are considering a proposed ordinance that aligns with the requirements from the bill. The ordinance would license and regulate sidewalk vending.

A local business owner addressed concerns about different restrictions for street vendors and that officials should crack down on illegal practices,

"We are addressing as much as we can," officials said at the meeting. "I would love to have larger teams so that we can have the type of enforcement that we would like. Right now, with my team — I have five people, and that's all I have — I'm being totally and completely honest with you. So, we do what we can with the small team that we have."

The proposed ordinance defines a sidewalk vendor as someone who sells food, beverages, or merchandise on a sidewalk or other pedestrian path.