Clark County Commissioners ban sidewalk vending near Las Vegas resorts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sidewalk vendors will no longer be allowed to sell near popular Las Vegas attractions.

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that bans sidewalk vendors from selling within 1,500 feet of resort hotels, sports facilities that host at least 20,000 people, a convention facility operated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, or a median of a highway, if the median is adjacent to a parking lot. One example of that would be the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

"I want to tell you that I've been to the Las Vegas sign in the last month. I can't wait to start enforcing it," Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. "Unfortunately, there's more than 10 there on any given night and I don't think that was the intent for the Las Vegas sign."

You can read the full ordinance here.

It's something that representatives for the Nevada Resort Association also said is concerning.

"We know the congestion on sidewalks, which are not sized for commercial activity. Pedestrians need to be able to move safely throughout the corridor," said Virginia Valentine, who was representing the association at the county commissoners' meeting. "We know congestion can create opportunities for crime and creates challenges for those with limited mobility and makes it harder for first responders to respond when they're needed."

The ordinance comes after Senate Bill 92 was passed earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Joe Lombardo. The ordinance passed on Tuesday will go into effect on Oct. 17. However, Commissioner Jim Gibson said this is the first of two ordinances being considered.

"The second ordinance will come in the near term. We're hoping in January 2024," Gibson said. "That will be an ordinance that will give very, very specific direction and outline the way that the business needs to be conducted."

According to commissioners, that ordinance would establish rules to address licensing fees and designate zones in neighborhoods and commercial areas where sidewalk vending can happen. Per state law, the second ordinance must be in place by July 1, 2024.

Gibson added that commissioners are still looking for the public's feedback on sidewalk vending concerns moving forward. There are two town halls scheduled for October. On Oct. 10, there will be one at the Walnut Community Center at 5:30 p.m. Another town hall will be on Oct. 11 at the Pearson Community Center at 5:30 p.m. You can alsofill out an online survey on the county's website.