Las Vegas officials propose sidewalk vending requirements for new proposed ordinance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners have unanimously approved an ordinance that bans sidewalk vendors from selling within 1,500 feet of resort hotels, sports facilities that host at least 20,000 people, a convention facility operated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, or a median of a highway, if the median is adjacent to a parking lot. One example of that would be the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

City of Las Vegas officials are also looking at a proposed ordinance, as part of Senate Bill 92, as well as what requirements a sidewalk vendor would need to meet in order to receive a business license.

That includes:



a valid health permit for the vending conveyance

a valid health card for the vendor

a valid state business license from the Nevada Secretary of State

a valid sales tax permit from Nevada Department of Taxation

a $50 processing fee

a $150 annual business license fee

operate only between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

vendors can sell in conjunction with a temporary or special event with proper permissions

City of Las Vegas officials are hosting several public informational sessions, which you can see below.

Oct. 11, 2 p.m., - online WebEx meeting

Oct. 19, 4:30 p.m. - online WebEx meeting

Oct. 24, 5 p.m. - in-person at the East Las Vegas Community Center, which is located at 250 North Eastern Avenue. According to city officials, this meeting will be in Spanish only.

Nov. 2, 10 a.m. - in-person at City Hall, 495 South Main Street, City Council Chambers

According to City of Las Vegas officials, they're looking for feedback from Oct. 4 through Nov. 2. The bill is scheduled to be introduced during the city council meeting on Nov. 15. The bill is set to be reviewed by a recommending committee on Dec. 4. A second reading of the bill is scheduled for the city council meeting on Dec. 6. The bill could then be adopted at the city council meeting on Dec. 20.

Clark County commissioners are also continuing to ask for public feedback. Sidewalk vendors and non-vendors have until Oct. 20 to submit surveys that will help shape the ordinance outlining licensing and regulations. You can take the sidewalk vendor survey here, which includes questions about the type of food sold, operations hours, and storage. You can take the community survey here, which asks residents and businesses to share their opinions on sidewalk vending like operating hours and locations.

