Nevada vending task force meets, discusses challenges for street vendors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The state of Nevada is stepping in to help roll out rules for street vendors. A vending task force was created to create a clear path to business licensing for those who are operating under a maze of city and county regulations.

On Tuesday afternoon, the task force met for the first time to help identify some of the biggest challenges street vendors currently face.

BACKGROUND: Questions remain on how, where street vendors can operate in Las Vegas valley

“It's hard because they [law enforcement] tell us to move from most locations. We aren’t robbing anybody. We aren’t affecting anybody. Whoever wants to buy from us, buys from and whoever doesn’t, doesn’t,” said Elvia Serrano Sanchez who has been selling her homemade food to customers in Las Vegas for 20 years.

Street vendors, like Elvia, have been forced to work in the shadows to avoid getting in trouble with law enforcement but soon, all of that will change because of Senate Bill 92 which was passed during the legislative session earlier this year.

“This bill gives them that opportunity to establish their business properly and potentially grow it,” said Maggie Salas Crespo, the deputy secretary of state for southern Nevada.

The task force includes representatives from the health district, the gaming and restaurant industry, law enforcement and street vendors themselves. Together, they will identify challenges and remove unnecessary barriers for street vendors.

“We are generating a pathway for entrepreneurs and business owners,” Salas Crespo said.

On October 17th, Clark County implemented its first ordinance on sidewalk vending. It prohibits vendors from selling goods within 1,500 feet of a resort, event venues with more than 20,000 seats, the convention center and in a median or highway.

A second ordinance establishing licensing and regulation will be drafted in November and officially introduced as early as 2024.

Meanwhile, the City of Las Vegas is in the early stages of deciding what its rules will be for street food vending.