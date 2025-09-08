City not pressing charges against those arrested during June 11 protest in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Months after thousands gathered in downtown Las Vegas, the city made the decision not to prosecute those arrested during the June 11 protests.

The protest began that day outside the field office for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with demonstrators calling for an end to ICE.

As the night progressed, officers issued orders for people to stay out of the roadways. The City of Las Vegas posted on X that the protest was impacting traffic in the downtown area.

Channel 13 captured this traffic camera video of downtown roads being shut down that night:

Protest Road Closures June 11, 2025

Later in the night, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers in riot gear lined nearby streets, warning they would use tear gas if protesters didn't disperse, causing chaos among the crowd.

Police declared an unlawful assembly at Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark Avenue due to protesters allegedly engaging in illegal activity. Officers issued a dispersal order, stating that people who didn't leave would be arrested or cited.

During this event, more than 90 people were arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Now, roughly three months after this demonstration, the city's attorney's office has decided not to pursue additional prosecutions.

"All individuals taken into custody during the protests were arrested, booked and served time in jail," a city spokesperson told Channel 13. "Based on the City Attorney’s Office review of the evidence, each case has already resulted in a meaningful consequence and an appropriate measure of accountability."

The mayor and city later issued an additional statement: