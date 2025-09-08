City not pressing charges against those arrested during June 11 protest in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Months after thousands gathered in downtown Las Vegas, the city made the decision not to prosecute those arrested during the June 11 protests.
The protest began that day outside the field office for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with demonstrators calling for an end to ICE.
As the night progressed, officers issued orders for people to stay out of the roadways. The City of Las Vegas posted on X that the protest was impacting traffic in the downtown area.
Channel 13 captured this traffic camera video of downtown roads being shut down that night:
Later in the night, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers in riot gear lined nearby streets, warning they would use tear gas if protesters didn't disperse, causing chaos among the crowd.
Police declared an unlawful assembly at Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark Avenue due to protesters allegedly engaging in illegal activity. Officers issued a dispersal order, stating that people who didn't leave would be arrested or cited.
During this event, more than 90 people were arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Now, roughly three months after this demonstration, the city's attorney's office has decided not to pursue additional prosecutions.
"All individuals taken into custody during the protests were arrested, booked and served time in jail," a city spokesperson told Channel 13. "Based on the City Attorney’s Office review of the evidence, each case has already resulted in a meaningful consequence and an appropriate measure of accountability."
The mayor and city later issued an additional statement:
The mayor and City Council support the mission of the Metropolitan Police Department and our city marshals in ensuring that residents can safely assemble to express their views—whether in protest or in support of local and national issues.
During a large demonstration last June, which drew thousands of participants, approximately 100 arrests were made. Law enforcement faced a challenging situation that night and responded with professionalism and effectiveness. Their presence played a key role in preventing property damage and ensuring that no lives were lost.
Las Vegas is not a sanctuary city, but a global destination where people come to live, work, and thrive. The mayor and City Council firmly uphold the constitutional right of our citizens to peacefully assemble.
Those arrested during the demonstration were booked and served time in jail. Based on a thorough review of the evidence, the City Attorney’s Office believes the consequences imposed were appropriate. This is in no way an indictment of the actions taken by law enforcement.
However, the statute of limitations for these charges is one year, and if new evidence emerges, those individuals could still face further legal action. In addition, cases from a separate night of protests remain open, and those arrested in those incidents may still be prosecuted.