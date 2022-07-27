LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A sign that discord may be brewing once again at the Animal Foundation.

13 Investigates has learned that Chief Operating Officer, James Pumphrey, was terminated this week after holding the position for about four months.

This comes on the heels of several other leaders at the shelter quitting, or abruptly retiring last year.

In December, North Las Vegas Councilman, Richard Cherchio, and Las Vegas Councilwoman, Victoria Seaman, called for an investigation and audit of the Animal Foundation after 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears aired a series of reports revealing a shelter in crisis.

Back then, we heard from several former employees who claimed animals were not getting proper care and the staff was overwhelmed.

Hilarie Grey, Chief Executive Officer of the shelter since January said she can't comment on Pumphrey's termination because it's a personnel matter.

However, she did tell us they've been taking steps since the beginning of the year to make the shelter a better place for the animals and employees.

"One of the things we really have concentrated on is creating pathway planning for every animal that comes into the shelter so that they're not just seen by an admissions counselor, but also by our veterinary teams," Grey said. "So that we know what is their best pathway through the shelter, hopefully to adoption, to their appropriate outcome. And we do now daily rounds, just like you would see in a public hospital that include our behavior team, our veterinary team. Everybody that knows the animals and can understand, like, what is that best pathway."

Grey says just like so many other businesses and organizations, the Animal Foundation was challenged with recruiting and keeping staff through and after the pandemic. She says they now have a strong pool of applicants and they anticipate filling a number of positions soon.