CCSD staff, students return to school amid new safety measures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CCSD is back from spring break and teachers and students might notice some changes as they head back to the classroom. District leaders are trying to make classrooms safer after an uptick in violence on campuses.

Just before spring break began, police say a student assaulted and tried to kill one of his teachers.

Last week, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said in a press conference the district would start making improvements to school safety immediately, starting with security cameras and panic buttons for staff members.

"Our team has already started to look at our camera systems and upgrading our cameras. Classroom communication systems and technology will be upgraded with instantaneous alerts where our adults our teachers and staff will be able to contact the administrative staff and first responders from anywhere in their location,” Dr. Jara said.

President of the Clark County Education Association, Marie Neisess, says the district confirmed panic buttons should be ready for all staff members Tuesday with training on how to use them.

13 Action News reached out to CCSD to find out if cameras were fixed or if more cameras were installed, but we have not heard back.

Jara said these changes will start at high schools, eventually moving to middle and elementary schools.

Additionally, students and staff arriving at school Tuesday may notice more police presence, not only from CCSD police but from other agencies around the Las Vegas valley.

READ MORE: Attack at Eldorado High School

Neisess says she’s been in contact with the teacher who was attacked at Eldorado High School. She says she wants more adults on campus, but short staffing makes that difficult.

“Had there been more adults on campus, could’ve stopped that student from getting into the building. They were all focused on outside duty, where we want to make sure students get home safe; that’s typically where fights occur. So when you’re limited on staffing and you spread everybody thin, students can come in any number of doors,” Neisess added.

Neisess went on to say the root of the problem is lack of funding for schools. She’s now calling on legislators to take action and get local schools more funding.

Jara said the newest effort to improve safety does make funding education a challenge.