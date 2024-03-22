Henderson principal arrested in Texas, accused of contacting minor for sex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District assistant principal has been arrested and is facing charges after being accused of attempting to contact a minor for sex.

According to CCSD police, 61-year-old Howard Hughes was an assistant principal at Del E. Webb Middle School. At the beginning of the investigation, he was placed on leave.

On Wednesday, police issued a warrant for his arrest on three counts of contact/attempting to contact a minor for sex by a person of authority.

On Friday, CCSD police were informed that Hughes was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Texas.

Hughes resigned, will not be allowed on campus, and has been removed from the school's website. He had been employed by the district since January 2022.

This is the fifth CCSD employee arrested this week and the sixth employee arrested over the past month.

