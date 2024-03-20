North Las Vegas police: CCSD janitor arrested, accused of sexual assault

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District janitor has been arrested by North Las Vegas police after being accused of sexual assault.

According to NLVPD, the CCSD Police Department contacted them on Monday after a school counselor said a 15-year-old student told them she had been sexually assaulted by a custodian at the school.

An arrest report states police interviewed the victim and her mother. The student told police she and a school janitor, who police identified as 27-year-old Devyn Hudson, had been speaking to each other on Instagram and exchanged several messages.

She allegedly told him "lol you make me feel good" and he responded "That's good and I can make you feel a lot better in other ways". She then replied "We'll have to find out".

The report states the two agreed to meet at portable classrooms outside the main building on Feb. 29. The victim said said Hudson touched her chest and that's when she told him that she had to leave because her mother was there. When she tried to leave, the victim told police that Hudson grabbed her arm and forced her on her knees before exposing himself.

According to the arrest report, when she repeatedly turned her head away, he stood her up, turned her around, bent her over a desk, and sexually assaulted her. She said she tried kicking him and tried to get away. She told police that after Hudson finished, he left the classroom and told her to wait 10 minutes before leaving.

The report states later that night, Hudson sent the victim an Instagram message that said "Anytime I'm glad you enjoyed it and so did I lol".

The victim told police she was just now coming forward because she had not been to school since the incident and had been traveling with her family for Spring Break.

During an interview with police, Hudson said the victim was the girlfriend of his 17-year-old cousin that goes to Canyon Springs and that she followed him around school about a week before Spring Break. He told officers he was trying to take the trash out and that the victim came onto him and tried to kiss and touch him.

The report states Hudson denied making any sexual contact with the victim. He also claimed he was on his way to write an email to his supervisor about the incident when he was arrested by police on March 18.

When police showed him the Instagram messages, the report states Hudson admitted to having sex with the victim and that it was consensual.

Hudson is facing charges for sexual assault of a minor under the age of 16, attempted sexual assault of a minor under the age of 16, and lewdness with a minor under the age of 16.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Hudson or has more information about this crime is asked to contact NLVPD at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.