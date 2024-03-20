Police: CCSD employee exchanged 1,000 text messages with student prior to sexual misconduct

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More details are coming to light after a Clark County School District employee was arrested.

On Monday, 28-year-old Joshua Herrera was arrested. He was working as a Student Success Advocate and was most recently assigned to Western High School.

An investigation into Herrera was launched in March after a school counselor contacted police in regards to an inappropriate relationship between a student and former staff member.

During an interview with the victim, she told police Herrera went to her house last year after obtaining her address from Infinite Campus and asked her mother if he could date her. Her mother told Herrera to get out and to never speak to her daughter again.

The victim told police that Herrera continued to contact her, bring her lunch, buy her things, and gave her his debit card. She said they would occasionally leave campus to get lunch and Herrera asked if she wanted to go out with him.

On one occasion, the victim told police no one was there to take her home after a mariachi concert so Herrera called her sister to ask if he could give her a ride home. She said Herrera drove her home, wanted to hold her hand, and they walked down a dark street before he kissed her.

In a separate incident that happened last year, the victim told police they were sitting in his car, Herrera took off his pants, and she gave him oral sex.

According to the report, Herrera and the victim continued to hang out after her swim practice and that Herrera would text and call the victim from different phone numbers.

Between Feb. 26, 2024 and March 6, 2024, the report states Herrera exchanged approximately 1,000 messages with a victim with the purpose to "lure [her] away from her parent and/or school to engage in a romantic and/or sexual relationship".

The victim told police that she "wanted him to back off" and told Herrera that she was gay and had a girl. She said another close friend to pretend that she was dating him. Herrera allegedly contacted both friends to confirm that story.

Herrera is facing two counts of a school employee engaging in sexual conduct with a pupil and one count of contacting a minor for sex. Court records show he is scheduled to be in court on April 25.