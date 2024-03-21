Clark County School District computer technician arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District computer technician has been arrested.

According to the CCSD Police Department, officers arrested 44-year-old Haroon Zakai on Wednesday.

They said the arrest stems from an investigation at Gwendolyn Wooley Elementary School. Police said the initial investigation indicates the matter only involved adults.

Zakai is facing several charges related to electronic surveillance at school without prior knowledge, attempting to destroy/conceal evidence, damaging community property, and monitoring private conversations.

District officials said Zakai will be on unpaid leave and will not be allowed on campus.

Clark County Detention Center records show that Zakai is in custody, as of Thursday afternoon. He has an initial hearing scheduled for Friday morning.