Clark County School District counselor arrested on charges out of Utah

MESQUITE (KTNV) — A Clark County School District middle school counselor has been arrested after Utah police issued an arrest warrant.

On Thursday, the Mesquite Police Department stated that 54-year-old David Scott Curtis has been arrested. He works at Charles Hughes Middle School.

According to police, Curtis has been accused of sexually abusing a minor approximately 10 years ago in St. George, Utah.

To their knowledge, Mesquite police said they don't believe he committed any crimes at Charles Hughes Middle School or in Mesquite.

Mesquite police records show that Curtis was taken into custody at 11:59 a.m. on Thursday, is in custody, no release date has been scheduled, and bond has not been set.

Channel 13 has reached out to the St. George Police Department for more information about the case.