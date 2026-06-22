LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District broke ground Monday morning at the future site of Skye Canyon Elementary School.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan brings you the details on this latest development:

CCSD breaks ground on newest elementary school set to open in the Northwest Valley

The 108,000-square-foot school will serve 850 students in 53 classrooms.

The new elementary school is one of the newest projects in the rapidly growing Northwest part of the Valley. We recently told you about a new, 13,000-square-foot Metro Police substation and two-acre park being built on Hualapai and Grand Teton.

WATCH | Northwest neighborhood reporter Guy Tannenbaum shared some of the details about the new development:

New LVMPD substation, city of Las Vegas park coming to Skye Canyon in early 2027

Officials say the additional construction and infrastructure will help keep up with the massive growth in the area.

"One of the things that I learned very quickly coming into this job is that we have grown so much out here in the Northwest, but we didn't have the infrastructure that had kept up pace with that," said Councilwoman Nancy Brune. "I'm glad that we're finally putting in the public infrastructure, public safety infrastructure, to be able to meet the needs of our growing community base out here."

CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert also expressed her excitement at the future Skye Canyon Elementary School site Monday morning.

"We want all of our students to have access to high-quality learning environments, especially at the heart of being a Destination District to make sure that they have open-air, you know, places, that they have STEM programs, that they can collaborate. That the community can come in and be with our children and lift them up," Ebert said.

The goal is to have the Metro Substation and park completed by early next year. Skye Canyon Elementary School will open to students in the Fall of 2027.