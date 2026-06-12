LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you live in Northwest Las Vegas, have you driven by a construction project on the corner of Hualapai and Grand Teton and wondered what's new to the neighborhood?

Well, you're not alone — I've seen some people on social media wondering the same thing.

I'm here to answer it for you: it's a new Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department substation and a new city of Las Vegas park coming to Skye Canyon!

New LVMPD substation, city of Las Vegas park coming to Skye Canyon in early 2027

"I love it, I'm super excited," said Northwest Las Vegas local Javier Sanchez. "Having a park close by is going to be awesome, and then having a police station — being a dad, having a family — that makes me feel good."

The city of Las Vegas and Metro tell me that's exactly their goal behind the $27.2 million project, which includes a 13,300 square foot substation and a two-acre park.

"Our men and women who serve this area work out of a station near Cheyenne and the 215, so it can take 20 minutes to get to the neighborhoods they serve," Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at the project's groundbreaking in October.

"With this new substation, they'll be able to cut that in half, at least," Las Vegas Ward 6 City Councilwoman Nancy Brune told me in an interview on Thursday morning.

That's something locals like Javier love to hear.

"I can feel my shoulders relax because I know my girls are going to be safe, and the police are right around the corner," he told me.

Javier has seen the Northwest Valley's growth firsthand over his three years in Skye Canyon.

"Lots of building, lots of roadwork, but it's great," Javier said. "I'm so glad it's growing, and so many people are coming out here."

We all know the growth isn't slowing down anytime soon, either!

"We've grown so much here in the Northwest, but we didn't have the infrastructure to keep up," Councilwoman Brune said. "As we grow, we're building up on Kyle Canyon and Sunstone, now we have the public safety response [to go with it]."

Crews have already made a ton of progress on the substation project, with the goal of having everything ready to go by early next year, including the park.

"It'll be great for our families," Brune said. "It'll have covered picnic pavilions, a skate park, walking trails and a covered area for kids."

"It's just going to give us more options," Javier Sanchez told me. "The girls aren't going to get tired of going outside!"

Now locals are wondering what'll be coming to the Northwest next!

"That's what I'm interested in," Javier said. "Are we getting a Stations Casino out here? What's coming next? I want to know!"

If you've got a question or concern about what's going on in Northwest Las Vegas, you can send me an email: Guy@KTNV.com or just fill out the form below: