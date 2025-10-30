LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Inside the kitchen of House of Dutch Pot in Spring Valley, the kitchen is in full-swing but owner ONeil Smith’s thoughts are thousands of miles away.

Smith, who was born in St. Thomas Parish, Jamaica, says more than fifty of his relatives still live on the island.

WATCH | House of Dutch Pot collects donations for Jamaica

Caribbean community in Las Vegas rallies after Hurricane Melissa devastates the islands

“It’s devastated right now,” he said as people walked into the restaurant with boxes of canned food and bags of clothes bound for his homeland.

His restaurant has become a community donation hub, as Hurricane Melissa leaves widespread destruction across the Caribbean.

RELATED: Valley locals with Jamaican ties worry for loved ones impacted by Hurricane Melissa, collect donations

KTNV

Melissa slammed into Jamaica earlier this week with winds reaching 185 miles per hour. The storm tore apart homes, flooded neighborhoods, and knocked out power across most of the island.

Smith shared a video sent from relatives back home, showing rooftops torn away and streets submerged.

“For the entire Caribbean to be crushed at the same time… it’s going to be a lot,” Smith said.

KTNV

Jamaica wasn’t alone in the storm’s path. Cuba and Haiti were also hit hard on Wednesday, leaving widespread damage and desperate conditions.

Across town in east Las Vegas at Carlitos Cuban Food, customers were waiting for updates from family members.

KTNV

“They don’t have electricity right now, there is no oil, there is no gasoline… there is nothing right now,” said Juan Rodriguez, a regular at the restaurant.

While Carlitos hasn’t received donations yet, Rodriguez says people are trying to stay connected to their families on the island.

KTNV

Both businesses say they’ll continue collecting donations through next Friday.

To support recovery efforts in Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti, GoFundMe sent Channel 13 this verified fundraiser.